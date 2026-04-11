WATCH: Roanoke County Public Schools hosts 3rd Annual Egg Drop

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Elementary students in Roanoke County got to participate in an exciting science experiment.

Today was the third annual Egg Drop at Glen Cove Elementary. Each class at the school used STEM skills to design a way to keep a raw egg safe during a drop.

The eggs were then dropped 60 to 80 feet from a helicopter.

“I know our students love this event. They’re excited for this every year, and it’s always a bragging right kind of deal,” a school official said.

Of the 22 eggs dropped, six survived. All six eggs received a Golden Parachute Award.

Three classes also received other awards for their eggs: the Humpty Dumpty Award for most broken, the Chicken Little Award for most overengineered, and the Eggcellence in Engineering Award for best design.