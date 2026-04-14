Virginia Tech Board of Visitors sets tuition and fees for 2026-27 academic year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech officials announced Tuesday that the board approved a 2.9% increase in tuition for resident and non-resident undergraduate students for the 2026-27 academic year during its full member meeting.

The move comes after a discussion to seek balance between affordability and access to the students and families who must bear the cost, while preserving the quality of a Virginia Tech degree and investing in world-class faculty and campus programs, officials said.

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Officials say that for 10 years, Virginia Tech has held tuition increases below the rate of inflation.

Tuition and mandatory fees for Virginia undergraduate students will increase $561 to $17,087 annually, and out-of-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees will increase $1,203, totaling $40,180 annually. This includes a $160 increase in the comprehensive fee.

Officials said the following in a release Tuesday: