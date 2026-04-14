Virginia Tech Board of Visitors sets tuition and fees for 2026-27 academic year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech officials announced Tuesday that the board approved a 2.9% increase in tuition for resident and non-resident undergraduate students for the 2026-27 academic year during its full member meeting.
The move comes after a discussion to seek balance between affordability and access to the students and families who must bear the cost, while preserving the quality of a Virginia Tech degree and investing in world-class faculty and campus programs, officials said.
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Officials say that for 10 years, Virginia Tech has held tuition increases below the rate of inflation.
Tuition and mandatory fees for Virginia undergraduate students will increase $561 to $17,087 annually, and out-of-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees will increase $1,203, totaling $40,180 annually. This includes a $160 increase in the comprehensive fee.
Officials said the following in a release Tuesday:
Annual room and board charges will increase by 6.7 percent, or $950 per year, to a total of $15,032.
Tuition is the primary source of the university’s Educational and General Program (E&G) budget — programs that support instructional and related activities directly related to Virginia Tech’s educational mission. In the current fiscal year, for example, tuition and fees from both in-state and out-of-state students accounted for approximately 68 percent of the total E&G budget. The state provided approximately 27 percent toward the E&G budget and approximately 5 percent came from other sources.
To mitigate increases and to support low- and middle-income families who seek a Virginia Tech education, the university will continue to enhance its Virginia Tech Advantage financial aid program that supports in-state students in achieving a Virginia Tech education. The university will also continue to deploy its Funds for the Future program, which provides 100 percent protection from tuition and mandatory fee increases for returning students with a family income of up to $115,000 with demonstrated financial need, resulting in a predictable and unchanging tuition and fee package for all four years of their undergraduate study at Virginia Tech.
The university’s Presidential Scholarship Initiative will once again provide full four-year scholarships to 220 incoming Virginia students next year, supporting a total program of 880 students.
Including university-funded support, Virginia Tech undergraduates received $222 million in grants and scholarships last fiscal year.
Virginia Tech will continue to discount undergraduate tuition by 10 percent during the summer session and winter session courses in Blacksburg to help students complete degrees at an accelerated pace during nontraditional times.
When adding tuition and mandatory fees with room and board costs, the total cost in 2026-27 for a Virginia undergraduate student living on campus will be $32,116, while the total cost of an out-of-state undergraduate living on campus will be $55,212.
Virginia Tech ranks seventh of the 15 Virginia public universities in terms of total overall cost for resident undergraduate students.
Tuition and mandatory fees for in-state graduate students will rise by $640 to $19,858 and for out-of-state graduate students by $1,122 to $37,334.
The total annual cost to Virginia and Maryland veterinary students will be $30,700, an increase of $916, and the total annual cost to out-of-state (and non-Maryland) veterinary students will be $65,205, an increase of $1,884.
Students enrolling at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine this summer will have a total annual cost of $65,579, an increase of $1,858.
Cost of Attendance, the estimated total cost of attending Virginia Tech for one academic year, is used to determine financial aid and can be found online.Virginia Tech