Virginia wildfire risk grows as April drought and early heat combine

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The first two weeks of April have been unusually dry across Virginia, and an early heatwave this week is making conditions worse — and potentially dangerous.

The Virginia Department of Forestry says the combination of dry weather, gusty winds and low relative humidity has created what officials call “red flag” conditions for wildfires.

“We’re seeing drier conditions, gusty winds, low relative humidity,” said Michael Downey, assistant director for Wildfire Hazard and Prevention at the Virginia Department of Forestry. “Those are all indicators of a red flag day for us. That’s just perfect opportunity for a fire to just kind of spark.”

Most wildfires are preventable

Downey said human activity is behind the vast majority of wildfires in the state.

“Eighty to 90% of wildfires are human caused in Virginia,” he said. “So nine out of 10 fires are preventable.”

That makes public awareness a critical line of defense. Downey said one of the most common things he hears from landowners after a fire gets out of control is that they never expected it to spread so fast.

“Every response is, ‘I didn’t think it would go to that extent. It happened so quickly,’” Downey said. “It happens when you least expect it, even if you think you are prepared.”

Fires can reignite long after they appear out

Even after a fire appears to be extinguished, dangerous embers can remain hidden and reignite the following day — especially in windy conditions.

Downey urged anyone putting out a fire to be thorough.

“Make sure it’s out completely,” he said. “Put your hand in there. Make sure there’s no hot ashes, because in these conditions with how windy it’s going to get, even the smallest pile can rekindle the next following day as soon as that sun hits it.”

Thursday expected to carry highest risk

Downey said he expects April 16 to be the highest-risk day for a wildfire starting, as heat and wind conditions are forecast to peak.

He is urging Virginians to follow longstanding fire prevention guidance — echoing the decades-old message from Smokey Bear: only you can prevent wildfires.

Anyone who spots a fire or is unsure whether they are under a burn ban should contact their local fire department.