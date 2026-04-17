10 News Anchor John Appicello marks 20 years at WSLS: A legacy in sports and news

10 News anchor John “Appy” Appicello is celebrating a major milestone: 20 years ago today, he became part of the WSLS family.

For so many across Southwest Virginia and beyond, Appy is best known as the “sports guy,” always bringing energy, heart and a genuine love for storytelling to everything that he does. Over the past two decades, he’s become an integral part of our team, making a difference and leaving a lasting impact on countless lives since joining WSLS in the early 2000s.

Appy’s remarkable career spans nearly 40 years, with almost 20 of those as Sports Director at WSLS 10. He quickly became someone the community could trust and rely on. In 2024, he transitioned to the role of weekday morning anchor, continuing to be a familiar face viewers can count on each day.

Appy has a passion for storytelling and a positive spirit like no other. We couldn’t be happier to congratulate him on 20 incredible years at WSLS. Here’s to many more!