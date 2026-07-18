Law enforcement searching for man following pursuit on Routes 460, 29 in Campbell County

Photo of the suspect involved in a pursuit with Virginia State Police on July 18.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a man after a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Saturday morning on U.S. Routes 460 and 29 in Campbell County, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said a Virginia State Police Trooper attempted to stop a “stretched” green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on Wards Road on account of reckless driving and the failure to display a license plate around 9:56 a.m. on Saturday. The motorcyclist refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

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Authorities said the pursuit entered Campbell County, traveling westbound on Route 460 and soon southbound on Route 29. The trooper ended the pursuit on Lawyers Road, just past Waterlick Road.

Law enforcement said the suspect is believed to be a black man with visible tattoos on one arm. At the time, he was wearing a purple helmet with graphics.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Virginia State Police or the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900