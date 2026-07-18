Smoke Moves Out, Storms Move In

Roanoke, VA – Friday had the smoke. Saturday will have the storms.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the region later today, with showers and storms likely to form as a result. That front will also sweep a lot of that wildfire smoke out of the area.

Moves Out

Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, with damaging winds as the primary threat.

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The Storm Prediction Center has put the eastern half of our area under a slight risk for severe weather. Storms are expected to fire up after about 2 PM.

There’s a chance we see some isolated flash flooding in the mountains with any storms that form and move slow.

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Rain chances continue into the next several days, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.