Quilts of Valor presented to Melrose veterans in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – In Roanoke on Saturday, Veterans from Melrose Towers were honored with special “Quilts of Valor.” The quilts were made thanks to efforts and donations from the Roanoke Valley Quilts of Valor group and Sirens and Salutes.

Seven veterans were honored in the ceremony for their military service - a small gift to those who served the country.

Oh I loved it - It was beautiful. I loved receiving the gratitude." Timothy Nichols, veteran

Organizers with the Roanoke Valley Quilts of Valor say they are also looking for volunteers to help make more quilts.

You can visit the website for more information by clicking here.