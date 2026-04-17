Two pets dead, one rescued, family displaced following Lynchburg house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two pets are dead and one was rescued following a house fire that occurred in Lynchburg on Friday, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said they were notified of a fire in the 100 block of Kenwood Place just before 3 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the home in the basement and spreading to the rest of the structure.

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Crews said they began an interior attack but temporarily backed down while the basement fire was knocked down. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

Authorities said one occupant escaped through the front door and suffered possible smoke inhalation. A firefighter who assisted the resident was also taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

One dog and one cat died as a result of the fire, and a third was brought to safety. The American Red Cross is now working with the family of the home to find temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.