Roanoke’s Earth Day Celebration held in Grandin

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is celebrating Earth Day by taking over Grandin Village with music, food, and a focus on sustainability!

Clean Valley Council organized Roanoke’s Earth Day Celebration on Saturday. It brought people outside for a day of education, shopping and hands-on activities centered around living a little greener.

“Even the smallest new item that you take in and decide to apply to your daily life is a positive, and so we want to give people an oppurtunity to interact with positive practices, hear really great music, or ionteract with diffierent vendors.” Courtney Plaster, Clean Valley Council Executive Director

Organizers say events like this make sustainability feel simple and help others feel like they can do their part.