Virginia redistricting vote: What’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s special election

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia voters head to the polls Tuesday, April 21, for a special election centered on a proposed redistricting amendment that could dramatically reshape the state’s congressional map.

Early voting has closed. For those who have not yet cast a ballot, Tuesday is the final opportunity to weigh in.

Virginia voter John Makay said he made it to early voting just in time.

“On the very last day of the very last hour, what’s 20 minutes before voting,” Makay said.

Makay added that flexibility in the voting process is something he values.

“Early voting is very important for me for the busy lifestyle that I have,” he said.

Voters are being asked whether they support a proposed redistricting amendment that would temporarily redraw Virginia’s congressional map. If approved, the change could shift the state’s current near-even split to a 10-1 Democratic majority and would remain in effect until 2030, when redistricting would return to an independent process.

Supporters say the amendment would help level the playing field. Critics call it unfair.

Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, are urging voters to approve the amendment. Warner argues the measure is a direct response to congressional maps drawn in other states — specifically pointing to Texas and North Carolina — that he says favored Republicans.

“Because of the actions we’ve seen in North Carolina and Texas, to level the playing field, and at least in Virginia, it’s not going to be the politicians, it’s the voters that get to decide, so I think this one time, short-term change, we’ll go back to independent in 2030, I think it makes sense,” Warner said.

Republicans, including former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, are urging a “no” vote. Youngkin argues the proposed map is an overreach and sets a troubling precedent.

“Virginians aren’t happy with this and the big opportunity for all of us, Republicans, Democrats, independents, is to stand up and say no, we’re not going to gerrymander Virginia,” Youngkin said.

At the polls, voters said showing up matters — regardless of where they stand on the amendment.

One Virginia voter, tied the election to a broader sense of civic duty.

“It’s very important to exercise your right to vote, especially as a woman,” she said. “Every single woman, young, old, in between needs to remember what has been sacrificed to have this right.”

Virginia voter Jeffrey Harkness said preparation is key to meaningful participation.

“I think voting is important because it’s part of the democratic process in the country and do your due diligence and your research,” Harkness said.

Some voters, regardless of party affiliation, questioned why congressional maps are being revisited in multiple states when redistricting typically occurs once a decade.

Makay said he is frustrated with both parties.

“Both sides, I’m disappointed with both the groups, Democrats and Republicans — what’d we come to? We’ve come to this,” he said.

Harkness echoed that frustration.

“There’s a major problem with democracy at this point, we’re at a crisis point,” he said.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 21. Both Roanoke City and Roanoke County will have polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.