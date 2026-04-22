Roanoke Police Department uses Flock technology to locate missing man

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Wednesday that it had used Flock technology to locate a missing 75-year-old man on April, 16.

According to officials, officers responded to the 3200 block of Wentworth Avenue NW for the report of a man with a history of dementia symptoms at 3:42 p.m.

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The reporting party told police that the man left home in his car around 11:45 a.m. Because of the extended time frame, officers asked the department’s Real Time Crime Center to enter the vehicle into the Flock system. A crime analyst identified a recent location of the vehicle, and officers began searching the area.

Police located the man safe in his car at the intersection of Morton Ave. and 13th Street SE. He told officers he ran out of gas and became lost. Officers escorted him home, where he was reunited with his family.

“This incident demonstrates how technology supports public safety efforts beyond traditional criminal investigations,” Chief Scott Booth said. “Thanks to a coordinated effort, the man was located quickly and safely returned to his family. This situation underscores how technology can help us respond quickly when time matters most.”

The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office operates Project Lifesaver, a free program that helps first responders quickly locate individuals with cognitive conditions who are prone to wandering. The program uses transmitter bands to track participants and significantly reduce search times.