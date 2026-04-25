Aaron’s Mission Golf Tournament Returns May 2 with $10,000 hole

SALEM, VA – A weekend on the green is turning into something much bigger than golf.

Next weekend, Aaron’s Mission is teeing up a tournament to support missionaries and keep one young man’s passion alive.

Aaron’s Mission is a registered nonprofit dedicated to supporting missionaries by providing resources to help them succeed in the field.

The organization was created in honor of Aaron Dean, whose passion for faith and service continues to inspire its work.

President and CEO Thomas Dean joined us in the studio on Saturday. He says the tournament is not just about golf - it’s about bringing people together to support a mission rooted in faith and outreach. Proceeds from the event will go toward helping missionaries navigate challenges and continue their work around the world.

Participants can also take part in a special on-course contest, with a chance to win $10,000 if they score a hole-in-one on a designated hole.

The event is open to golfers of all skill levels, and organizers encourage anyone interested to sign up or support the cause.

The tournament will take place Saturday, May 2 at Hanging Rock Golf Club. Check-in begins at 11 a.m., followed by lunch provided by Chick-fil-A at noon, and a 1 p.m. tee-off.

The tournament will be played in a captain’s choice format with teams of four, and the entry fee is $300 per team. To register, call (540) 798-7105.

You can read more about how the non-profit got started here.