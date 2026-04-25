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Road blocked as crews respond to fire in Southeast Roanoke

WSLS 10 Digital Team

WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are currently on the scene of a working fire in Southeast Roanoke, Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said they are responding to a working fire in the 1600 block of Kirk Ave SE as of 12:47 p.m. on Saturday. Kirk Avenue is “blocked by a fire apparatus” as a result, and authorities are asking that those traveling in the area find an alternate route.

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This is a developing situation, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

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