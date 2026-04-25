Roanoke Drug Take Back Day brings together local agencies for safety, education

ROANOKE, Va. – What started as an ordinary trip to Target turned into a community safety experience for Franklin County resident, Adam Neal.

Tents set up in the Valley View Target parking lot Saturday drew in passersby, where local agencies teamed up to offer hands-on safety resources — from protecting vehicles to safely disposing of old medications to learning how to reverse an opioid overdose.

Franklin County resident Paul Menschner said he was happy he made the unplanned stop.

“We were coming up to Target, we saw this event going on, and we love our local law enforcement and we want to support them any way we can,” Menschner said. “It’s great they’re doing this event.”

VIN etching helps deter car theft

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police offered free VIN etching — a simple, permanent step designed to deter car theft and help identify stolen vehicles.

“We’re able to take their VIN number from their vehicles, put them onto their windows so that way it helps deter auto theft,” said Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash.

Hash explained the process leaves a lasting mark.

“We put the VIN number onto your windows and there’s an etching cream that goes on it, which allows the VIN number to be etched onto the windows permanently,” he said. “If somebody tries to take your vehicle, they’d have to take out all your windows to sell your car for parts.”

Drug Take Back Day tackles medication misuse, environmental impact

In recognition of Drug Take Back Day, the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition and the Western Virginia Water Authority set up a safe medication disposal station nearby.

Robin Garrett, a communications specialist with the Western Virginia Water Authority, said the goal is simple.

“We’re able to give people a safe place to dispose of expired medication, unwanted medication, things they just don’t need that are lying around the house,” Garrett said.

Adam Neal, director of the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, said unused medications pose a real risk when left at home.

“Having those medications in your home sitting around is dangerous, particularly controlled substances, painkillers, things like that, where somebody could misuse them and end up developing an addiction themselves,” Neal said. “We want to stop them at that point — we want prevention.”

Garrett added that improper disposal also threatens the local environment.

“We don’t want these going down the toilet, we don’t want these going places they shouldn’t go because ultimately that’s going to impact our environment and our water in the valley,” she said.

Narcan training puts lifesaving tools in community hands

Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition also offered Narcan training at the event— teaching community members how to use the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Organizers said expanding that kind of hands-on knowledge throughout the community can save lives.

Sheriff Hash said having so many resources available in one place was the point — and organizers made sure attendees felt welcome, offering free hot dogs to anyone who stopped by.

“It’s just good to have all those resources under one umbrella today so we can serve,” Hash said. “The agency decided, ‘Hey, while they’re out here, let’s feed them.’”

Menschner and his family took full advantage of the afternoon, making their way through every booth — and grabbing a hot dog along the way.

“Everyone that’s here has been so nice,” he said. “It’s great everyone’s out here, beautiful day, and we’ve made our way around all the booths.”