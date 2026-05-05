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New Dunkin’ in Fairlawn to celebrate grand opening with free coffee, donuts

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature a $2,000 check presentation to Special Olympics Virginia

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FAIRLAWN, Va. – Yummy deals are brewing at the new Dunkin’ in Fairlawn as it celebrates its grand opening this week.

Located at 7357 Round House St., the restaurant is set to open its doors Tuesday at 5 a.m. Early risers will have a chance to win a coupon book for “Free Donuts for a Year,” while supplies last. On Wednesday, the first 100 people in line starting at 5 a.m. will score 100 days of free coffee.

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The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m., featuring a $2,000 check presentation to Special Olympics Virginia. Local athletes will be on site to accept the donation.

The new Dunkin’ will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.