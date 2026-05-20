Man wanted for sexual assault in Blacksburg arrested in North Carolina Wednesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man wanted for sexual assault in Blacksburg was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office responded to the Merrimac Road area of Blacksburg for the report of a sexual assault. Patrol deputies and investigators, with assistance from the Blacksburg Police Department, gathered information from the victim and family members, evidence from the scene, the name of the suspect, and vehicle tag information.

The vehicle was detected later in the evening by License Plate Recognition devices in Pulaski County.

Based on the evidence, officials issued a warrant for Castillo Bruzal, of Blacksburg. Officials say Bruzal was apprehended on Wednesday afternoon by the USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte in North Carolina.