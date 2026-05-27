WATCH: Wildlife Center of Virginia caring for bear cubs
10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas sat down with an official from the Wildlife Center of Virginia to speak about their 10 Black Bear Cub patients that they have rescued from across the state, including right here at home.
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About the Author Rachel Lucas headshot
Watch Rachel anchor weekdays during 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Rachel also specializes in health reporting and provides daily reports during HealthWatch. A Southwest Virginia native, Rachel takes pride in covering local news for the place she calls home.
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