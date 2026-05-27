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WATCH: Wildlife Center of Virginia caring for bear cubs

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas sat down with an official from the Wildlife Center of Virginia to speak about their 10 Black Bear Cub patients that they have rescued from across the state, including right here at home.

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