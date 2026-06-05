Roanoke organizations partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to expand access to books for children

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Kansas statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday, March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., at age 82. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

On Tuesday, the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley announced that multiple Roanoke organizations will partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in an effort to bring free books to kids under five.

JLRV said Roanoke County Public Schools, Vinton Baptist Church and the Imagination Libraries of Roanoke City and Roanoke County are working to enroll 1,000 local kids in the One Thousand Bright Futures program. The program would provide every registered child from birth up to their fifth birthday with a new, age-appropriate book every month.

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“An investment in our children is an investment in the future of the Roanoke Valley. For nearly 100 years, the JLRV has invested in initiatives that strengthen our community and create opportunities for future generations. Through One Thousand Bright Futures, we are proud to help place books into the hands of local children and support a foundation for learning.” Shannon Shaffer, President of the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley

There will be a community kickoff event celebrating the launch of the program from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at the RCPS Community Empowerment Center/.

If you are interested in signing your child up for the program, click here.