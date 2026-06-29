Two hospitalized after motor-vehicle crash in Bedford County Monday

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford Fire Department announced Monday that it had responded to a motor-vehicle crash that hospitalized two people on Monday.

According to officials, units responded to the 8400 block of Peaks Road at 7:48 a.m. to a motor-vehicle crash with entrapment. BCoFR County 10 arrived to find one vehicle down an embankment with people screaming from the car.

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Crews made their way to the vehicle and found one subject standing at the rear, unknown whether he crawled out or was ejected, and the driver entrapped.

The vehicle was on its side, on a rock against a tree. Rescue 1 arrived and immediately went to work. Crews had to utilize saws to make room and a path to the vehicle, then set up stabilization and then extricate.

The man was brought up and transported with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Extrication of the second patient out of the vehicle took 38 minutes, and the patient was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say VSP is investigating the crash.