Salem Fair kicks off Wednesday, July 1

SALEM, Va. – It’s almost time for one of the most beloved events of the summer. The Salem Fair opens Wednesday and runs through July 12.

Admission is free, but you will want to remember to bring money for rides, games and all your favorite fair foods.

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WSLS will be at the fair for Sock Night, where you can get a discounted ride wristband by donating two pairs of new socks to benefit the Rescue Mission and Mrs. Dorsey’s Closet.

If you are heading out, be sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and take breaks from the heat.

Ride wristbands are available online or at Northwest Ace Hardware Locations. You can find more information here.