Man in custody; officer placed on restricted duty after Lynchburg foot pursuit leads to shot fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced that it had arrested a man on weapons and drug charges, and an LPD officer has been put on restricted duty after a foot pursuit in which the officer fired a single shot from their department-issued weapon on Wednesday.

According to officials, on Wednesday at 8:20 a.m., a team of LPD officers in the 2400 block of 12th Street attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a moped. The driver, 38-year-old Tr’rail Perkins of Lynchburg, failed to stop, abandoned his vehicle, and attempted to flee on foot.

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During the pursuit, one officer discharged a single shot from their department-issued handgun, according to LPD. No individuals were injured and Perkins was taken into custody without incident.

Perkins has been charged with the following:

Distribution of Schedule I/II Narcotic

Possession of a Firearm while possessing a Schedule I/II Narcotic

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Perkins has been transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Chief Edwards requested the Virginia State Police to assist in the investigation. The involved officer has been placed on restricted duty. Additionally, LPD will conduct an internal review.