Lynchburg Humane Society holding “Spaced out Special” adoption event for dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society announced that it is holding a Spaced out Special for dogs now through Saturday, July 4.

LHS said that it has received six dogs, and more may arrive soon, from a single home that Lynchburg Animal Control brought to safety as part of an ongoing investigation. The adoption special reduces dog adoption fees to just $20, and VIP dog adoption fees are half off.

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The included dogs can be viewed on the LHS website on the Adoptable Dogs page, and VIP dogs are indicated by a blue VIP marker in the corner of their photo.

“We need our community’s help right now to get dogs out of the shelter,” said Development and Communications Manager Claire LeFew. “We have so many wonderful dogs available for adoption or foster now that would love to go home with adoptive or foster families.”

The Lynchburg Humane Society encourages anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of these deserving dogs to come to the Center for Pets on Old Graves Mill Road. Adoptable pets can be viewed on their website www.lynchburghumane.org under the “ADOPT” tab. For questions about any specific pets, interested adopters can reach out to the adoption team at adoption@lynchburghumane.org, and interested fosters can reach out to foster@lynchburghumane.org.