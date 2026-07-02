Patchwork 250: Beyond the star, how the Mill Mountain became the heart of Roanoke

Everyone knows the iconic Mill Mountain Star shining over Roanoke, but did you know the mountain itself has a story just as bright and surprising?

ROANOKE, Va. – Patchwork 250 is a new initiative from WSLS 10 that tells Virginia’s story, one piece at a time. Like a quilt made of many patches, every person, story, and tradition adds something special to our history. Join us as we celebrate 250 years by sharing the stories that make our region unique, one patch at a time.

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On a clear night, you can see it from miles away. Everyone knows it: the Mill Mountain Star.

But while most folks know the story of the star, not many stop to think about the mountain itself. Mill Mountain’s history stretches back centuries, packed with twists, turns, and a few surprises along the way.

From Land Grant to Landmark

Roanoke is the only city in the country with an entire mountain inside its limits. Mill Mountain’s story begins in the 1740s, when King George II granted more than 1,900 acres, including the mountain and the spring at its base, to explorer Mark Evans. The name “Mill Mountain” came from the saw- and gristmill built by Evans’ son, powered by that spring.

In 1782, William McClanahan became the owner of Big Spring and, with it, Mill Mountain. His land stretched over 3,000 acres. Nearly 70 years later, McClanahan’s grandson, Elijah, bought Evans’ Big Spring homestead and expanded the mill operation. But in 1886, a fire destroyed the mill, closing a chapter in the mountain’s story.

Resorts, Roads, and Rockledge

By 1890, Roanoke Gas and Water Company bought the McClanahan holdings and granted more than 830 acres to the Crystal Spring Land Company. The next year, a resort inn called the Rockledge Hotel opened at the top of the mountain. It offered guests incredible views, croquet and tennis, and even a private shuttle coach from the train depot.

“So people staying at the hotel were in close proximity to the railroad tracks, and so folks thought that by offering them an option to come and to catch fresh mountain air would be a better place to vacation and stay and lodge and be entertained,” said Nelson Harris, former Roanoke mayor and local historian.

But the steep, rough road to the inn and the building’s primitive style meant the hotel didn’t last long. It closed in 1894 and was later rented out for dinners and overnight stays.

Oh, and the stone stairs still visible on the side of the mountain? Those were once part of the steps leading up to the inn. The road was so rough that climbing the stairs was actually faster.

Mountain Park and the Famous Incline

A few years later, the Roanoke Railway and Electric Company built an amusement park at the mountain’s base, complete with a roller coaster, casino, and dance pavilion. They called it Mountain Park.

In 1909, the company built a funicular railway called The Incline. The first trip up the mountain happened the next summer, and the ride to the summit took less than five minutes. At the top, visitors found walking paths, benches, telescopes, and a gift shop.

The Incline was a hit at first, but in the years that followed, it struggled financially. Ten years after it was built, the railway company sold it to the Mill Mountain Corporation, owned by William and John Henritze. The brothers dreamed of an upscale residential area at the base and a recreation area at the top. To help make that happen, they widened the old carriage road, now called Prospect Road, and opened it as a toll road in 1924. Cars paid 25 cents, pedestrians 15 cents. The road was renamed Loop Road.

“The idea being that you would pay a toll, and that would then pay or allow the investors to recoup their investment in the creation of the toll road,” Harris said.

Loop Road became world-famous for its “loop-the-loop” design, where a sharp turn meant the road crossed over itself as it snaked up the mountain. At this grand loop, William Henritze built his new home, later named Rockledge, in 1929. The house has only changed owners three times since, with the current owners being Drs. Nancy and Kevin Dye.

The End of an Era and a New Beginning

The 1920s brought the end of Mountain Park, Rockledge Inn, and The Incline. With the new Loop Road, fewer people used the funicular, and it was dismantled in 1930. The path is still visible behind the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital complex.

The Great Depression hit Roanoke hard. The Henritze brothers’ vision for a resort on Mill Mountain failed. Facing bankruptcy, they tried to sell the mountain to the city for $165,000 or more than $3.9 million today. The city refused, and creditors foreclosed.

In 1934, Mill Mountain was sold to investors with Washington and Lee University, who offered to sell it to the city for $75,000 or close to $1.79 million today. The city declined again. That’s when J.B. Fishburn stepped in and bought the property and gifted 100 acres to the city in 1941, with the promise it would always be used as a park.

Tragedy, Change, and a Shining Symbol

In 1947, two hikers were mauled by a black bear on the mountain. Henry Rosico was killed, and a marker was placed on the trail in his honor. The panic led to all cave entrances on the mountain being blocked off.

Two years later, the Roanoke Merchants Association built the now-famous star. It was meant to be temporary, a way to draw people to Roanoke for holiday shopping.

“When the Star was first created, it was meant to be temporary. It was going to be something that drew people from western Virginia to the city of Roanoke for holiday shopping,” Harris explained.

But the star was an instant hit. Citizens demanded it stay atop the mountain and remain lit every night. The star drew international attention, with coverage in newspapers from New York to Australia, and even in Life magazine. Despite some detractors, the star became one of the region’s most popular spots.

“Roanoke fell in love with the star and wanted it to remain and become permanent and to be lit every night because it really was a symbol for the city,” Harris said.

Mill Mountain Today

In 1952, several city departments, along with the Roanoke Civitan Club and Jaycees, built the Mill Mountain Children’s Zoo, which included the iconic Zoo Choo train.

Twelve years later, residents converted the old Rockledge Inn into a theater, the Mill Mountain Playhouse, which was used until a fire in 1976. The group moved its performances to the Grandin Theatre, then to Center in the Square, and became Mill Mountain Theatre.

In 1969, the Mill Mountain Development Committee was established to finally fulfill J.B. Fishburn’s idea of a park atop the mountain. A new access road opened in 1971, named Fishburn Parkway, and the old road became a bike and pedestrian route between Rockledge House and the summit.

While the dream of a destination resort at the top of Mill Mountain never fully came true, the mountain and its sweeping views remain a treasure for Roanokers and visitors alike.

“Prior to the star, we were known as the Magic City. After the star, we became known as the Star City. And it was because we had and still do the largest neon star in the world.”

For more than 240 years, people have journeyed to its 1,800-foot summit, whether by bike, car, cable, horseback, or on foot. Some came to sleep, some to play, and some just to see the stars.

Three nested stars now shine as a beacon atop a mountain with a story as bright as the landmark that crowns it.

Want to discover more stories that make Virginia unique? Visit the Patchwork 250 page to explore the full quilt of our region’s history, one patch at a time.