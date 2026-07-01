Village Grill hosts Team USA World Cup watch party Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – World Cup fever is sweeping the nation, including right here in Roanoke.

Fans from across the Star City gathered at Village Grill in Grandin Wednesday night to watch the U.S. men’s team defeat Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Village Grill is the official site of the American Outlaws, the largest fan group of the US National Soccer Teams.

Wednesday night’s game was the first knockout stage game for Team USA, meaning only the winner makes it to the next round. But for fans of the sport, all that matters is cheering Team USA on.

“Watching the U.S. Games, it’s been great to see the excitement and the success this team is having so far. Very excited to hopefully see them get to the next round. And the tournament is always just a wonderful time for people to come together and have a lot of fun and fellowship over watching the world’s sports,” Courtney, a Team USA fan, said.

Team USA will face Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m.