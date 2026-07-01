Virginia State Police activate new speed cameras on I-81

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A heads-up to anyone traveling on I-81: if you speed, you may have to pay a $100 fine; that’s because fines for the new VSP speed cameras were activated Wednesday.

The cameras are located between mile markers 143 and 150 in Botetourt and Roanoke Counties.

The cameras have been in place since May 11. The goal of the cameras is to make drivers aware of work zones, and slow down when driving through them.

“It’s all about protecting those doing construction and, you know, you can’t stress the importance of paying attention while you’re driving and not driving too fast. If something unexpected happens you can control your vehicle, especially in these work zones,” Sergeant Rick Garletts said.

There is Signage indicating the cameras are present along the roadways. The associated fine will be $100 with no impact on your driving record or insurance.