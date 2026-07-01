Roanoke County Parks and Rec roll out July 4th promotion

ROANOKE CO., Va. – There is a great way to beat the summer heat and it isn’t coming a second too soon.

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism staff are rolling out their Independence Day Weekend 1776 promotion.

The promotion can be used at Splash Valley Water Park, Green Ridge Recreation Center and Tree Top Quest at Explore Park over the weekend for $7.76.

“At Tree Top Quest, your savings of $7.76 can be applied when you purchase tickets online in advance or when you walk up, with availability on Saturday and Sunday.” Alex North, Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Coordinator, said.

North says bottles of water or empty bottles to fill with water are okay to bring to Splash Valley to beat the heat.