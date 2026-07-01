The Blue Ridge Games return with cash prizes and outdoor adventures. Here’s how to play!

The Blue Ridge Games are returning this summer, inviting residents and visitors to explore Southwest Virginia while competing for cash prizes through a monthlong scavenger hunt.

The annual competition begins Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 31. Participants can earn points by visiting designated locations across the region, completing outdoor activities and uploading photos to the Blue Ridge Games category on WSLS’s Pin It platform.

To participate, players must register online. Registration is available through a free WSLS Insider membership.

This year’s format combines several categories into a single competition. In previous years, activities were divided into separate categories, but organizers have consolidated them into one large scavenger hunt designed to encourage exploration throughout the Blue Ridge region.

Participants can earn points by visiting landmarks, completing outdoor recreation challenges and stopping at participating businesses.

Several well-known attractions are worth 50 points each, including the Roanoke Star, Hotel Roanoke and Taubman Museum of Art. Players can earn points by taking photos at those locations and submitting them online.

Participating Dunkin locations across the region are also included in the competition. A photo taken outside a Dunkin location is worth 50 points. Participants can earn an additional 50 bonus points by taking a photo inside the store.

Outdoor recreation challenges offer even more opportunities to score. Water sports, hiking and biking activities are worth 100 points each.

Water recreation locations include Carvins Cove Natural Reserve and the Roanoke River.

Hiking challenges feature trails and parks such as the Mill Mountain Greenway, Explore Park and Carvins Cove.

Cyclists can earn points by completing biking challenges along the Roanoke River Greenway.

Participants earn points by visiting challenge locations, taking photos and uploading them to our Pin It platform. Each completed challenge adds to a participant’s overall score.

At the end of the competition, the participants with the highest point totals will win cash prizes.

Organizers say the games are designed not only to create friendly competition but also to encourage people to discover new destinations, spend time outdoors and experience the communities and attractions that make up the Blue Ridge region.

How to participate

Register through a free WSLS Insider account.

Visit designated challenge locations beginning Aug. 1.

Take photos at challenge sites.

Upload photos to the Blue Ridge Games category on WSLS.com’s Pin It platform.

Earn points throughout August for a chance to win cash prizes.

Key dates

Registration: Open now

Blue Ridge Games begin: Aug. 1

Blue Ridge Games end: Aug. 31

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