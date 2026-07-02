Lynchburg swears in new fire chief after national search

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city leaders officially welcomed a new fire chief Wednesday, capping off a national recruitment process aimed at strengthening public safety leadership in the city.

Brad Creasy was sworn in as chief of the Lynchburg Fire Department during a ceremony held Wednesday. He succeeds former Chief Greg Wormser, who retired after being placed on administrative leave late last year.

City officials selected Creasy following a national recruitment process, which they described as part of their commitment to strong public safety leadership.

“We already have a very excellent department operationally. I look forward to taking this department to the level to become a world class department,” Creasy said.

Creasy brings more than three decades of experience in fire and emergency services, including front-line firefighting, training responsibilities, and leadership roles within the fire service. City officials say that depth of experience was exactly what they were looking for in a new chief.

“To start our focus will be recruitment, improving our diversity, work force development, professional development, and addressing the burnout that seems to be a factor in the department,” Creasy said.

Officials say Creasy will work to protect lives and property while strengthening community programs and emergency response — priorities that impact families across Lynchburg.