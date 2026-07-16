Governor Abigail Spanberger speaks on the state of Smith Mountain Lake region

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Gov. Abigail Spanberger visited Bedford County to meet with state and local leaders and address a water crisis that has been quietly worsening.

“We’re asking all Virginians to do their part in preserving our water supply now,” Spanberger said.

Counties, cities affected

Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke counties, as well as the cities of Danville, Martinsville, Roanoke and Salem are all impacted.

Smith Mountain Lake — typically a summer destination — has become a visible symbol of the drought’s severity. Water levels that once felt routine are now low enough to prompt state intervention.

Spanberger cited stark rainfall data to explain the scope of the problem.

“In this region in particular, they have received 57 percent of the total rainfall that is expected in an average year,” she said.

What comes next

Officials say next steps could move quickly and may include water-use restrictions, emergency funding requests and targeted support for farmers and businesses — described as being hit “first and hardest.”

A third statement from the governor’s appearance touched on broader resource protection.

“We can also ensure that we are protecting our natural resources separate and apart from drought conditions by ensuring any technology, manufacturing, any data center, are utilized.”

More details — including whether any restrictions become mandatory and what assistance programs may be available — are expected to be announced in the coming days.