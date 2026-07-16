From law to lock: How Buena Vista Police are helping gun owners stay safe

BUENA VISTA, VA – A new Virginia law is putting a spotlight on safe firearm storage—and Buena Vista Police are reminding you that leaving a firearm unsecured at home could result in a Class 2 misdemeanor charge.

A small device that takes just seconds to install could add another layer of protection inside your home.

Buena Vista Police Corporal Josh Guttman says a gun lock can help prevent situations where children may accidentally access a firearm.

“Instances where children are just playing with a weapon and don’t realize it’s loaded, and they accidentally fire the weapon,” Guttman said.

It’s the type of situation Virginia’s new secure firearm storage law aims to prevent.

House Bill 871 requires firearms to be securely stored when a minor or someone prohibited from possessing a firearm is known to be in the home.

“If you are at home and you are carrying a weapon, obviously it is safely stored. It’s when you’re walking away from the weapon; it’s somewhere safe to store it. That way, prying hands, kid hands don’t get into it,” Guttman said.

But what does safe storage actually look like?

Guttman says gun owners have options, including storage containers with biometric or combination locks.

“If you want to keep your weapon loaded and essentially ready to go at any time, then you want a storage container - biometric locks, combination locks,” he said.

Another option: a gun lock.

Unlike a safe, this type of lock requires the firearm to be unloaded before it’s installed.

Buena Vista Police are offering free cable gun locks to anyone who wants one - and Guttman showed us how they work.

The lock is placed through the firearm, preventing it from being fired until it is removed.

Residents can stop by the Buena Vista Police Department lobby to pick up a gun lock at no cost.

But Guttman says safety starts with education.

“A lot of times it’s just bringing it out, talking to them about what this is: don’t play with this,” he said.

Police say combining secure storage with conversations about firearm safety can help keep firearms out of the wrong hands and protect families.