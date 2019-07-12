Roanoke Salem Food Pantry to officially reopen in new location Monday

SALEM, Va. - A local food pantry will be back open in a new location Monday.

The Roanoke Salem Food Pantry has spent the past couple of weeks moving to 915 Union St. in Salem.

The company the pantry was renting its previous location from needed the space, so the pantry had to move.

Customers will no longer be able to call ahead with their orders because there isn't enough room in the new location to have bags of food sitting around.

"We've got plenty of parking. That was one of our biggest problems where we were before, the lack of parking. So now we have plenty of parking. It's a beautiful house and we're just happy to be here," Roanoke Salem Food pantry Executive Director Jenny McCormick said.

The food pantry will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

