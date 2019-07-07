Man shot and robbed at local business

AXTON, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is now investigating after officials say a man was robbed and then shot at a local business.

Police say they were called to Image Improvement Barbershop in Axton around 1:41 this afternoon for a man with a gunshot wound.

Craig Keen is being treated for gunshot wounds at the University of North Carolina, Rockingham, Health Care Emergency Room. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a newer model SUV or hatchback-style car with an unknown North Carolina license plate.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.