JMU’s ultimate marriage between athletics and academics

“This is a university that’s on the move.”

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Ahead of James Madison University’s football program playing in its biggest game in program history, hear from university President Dr. James Schmidt.

In a discussion with 10 Sports Director Eric Johnson, Schmidt breaks down the success of the football program, hiring a new coach for the future, the College Football Playoff and his family’s adjustment to Harrisonburg. You can watch the full conversation below.

The Dukes are the No. 12 team in this year’s College Football Playoff and will play No. 5 Oregon in the First Round on Saturday, December 20 in Eugene, Oregon.

