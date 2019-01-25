10-year-old kid proves Tom Brady cheats on his science fair project

ROANOKE, Va. - There are many people who dislike the New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, but this 10-year-old kid took his hatred to another level.

Ace Davis from Lexington, Kentucky, created a science fair project proving Tom Brady cheats by showing how deflated footballs gave Brady a competitive advantage.

And by the way, he won.

His poster included a Brady deflate-gate meme, a picture of Brady crying, and a picture of Brady making a weird face, says Yahoo Sports. There was also a picture of him in his football uniform with a green check mark on his picture and a red X over a picture of Brady.

Now, you may be wondering why Davis chose to do his project on Tom Brady. According to an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds, Davis said, "Because I hate Tom Brady, he’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught."

When asked what he would say to Brady, he said, "Gimme some of your money, you don’t deserve it."

Never hurts to ask!

After winning his school's science fair project, Davis is now headed to the district science fair. He believes he's going to take another victory home.