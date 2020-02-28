One dead, two in custody after shooting near West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Authorities arrested two people after a deadly shooting at a student housing apartment complex near West Virginia University on Friday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex around 4 a.m. and police gave the all clear about an hour later, University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said in a statement.

The suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby Walmart shortly after the shooting, according to Chief Craig Corkrean of the Granville Police Department, and taken into custody by campus police.

The WVU statement said officers were continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately released.

Counselors are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents, the university said. The apartment complex is a public-private partnership managed by WVU.

West Virginia University has more than 26,000 students enrolled at the campus, according to the university’s website.