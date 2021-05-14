A university honors its grads 51 years after police shooting

FILE - In this May 15, 1970, file photo, the bullet-riddled windows of Alexander Hall, a women's dormitory at Jackson State College in Jackson, Miss., are shown after two African-American students were killed and 12 injured when police opened fire on the building claiming they had seen a sniper. The historically black school canceled its 1970 graduation ceremony following the violence. Fifty-one years later, now named, Jackson State University is honoring the Class of 1970 back to salute their academic achievements with a graduation on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo, File)

JACKSON, Miss. – Days after National Guard members killed four Kent State University students who were protesting the Vietnam War, white police officers marched onto the campus of a historically Black college in Mississippi’s capital city to violently suppress protests against racism.

Officers shot indiscriminately after someone threw a bottle. The gunfire killed two people, injured 12 and shattered windows of a women’s dormitory where officers claimed — falsely — that they had seen a sniper.

Students who earned degrees that year received their diplomas in the mail, if at all.

Now, a lifetime later, Jackson State University is honoring the Class of 1970 in a ceremony delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Grads are invited back for a salute to their academic achievements, with organizers expecting about 70 of the 400-plus class members for Saturday's ceremony.

James “Lap” Baker is now retired from a career in urban planning, but he'll be wearing a cap and gown for the bachelor’s in geography he completed that year.

Baker vividly recalls crawling through the grass the night of the shootings to return unharmed to his off-campus apartment. He believes officers planned the assault on Black students. No officer ever faced criminal charges, and an all-white jury awarded no money to the Black victims' families in a civil lawsuit.

“I call it a massacre,” Baker told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Uprisings against the Vietnam War happened on many U.S. college campuses in 1970. The National Guard attack on unarmed student protesters at Kent State in Ohio still largely overshadows the bloodshed at Jackson State, where Baker said racist behavior by local white residents was the big issue.

