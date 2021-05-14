Onetime wunderkind Massachusetts mayor guilty of corruption

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia talks in his city hall office in Fall River, Mass. Correia, first elected at the age of 23 by touting himself as a successful entrepreneur, was convicted Friday, May 14, 2021, of stealing money from investors in his start-up to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city. ( (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 by touting himself as a successful entrepreneur was convicted Friday of stealing money from investors in his start-up to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city.

Jasiel Correia was found guilty of extortion and fraud by a jury after 23 hours of deliberations over four days in a trial that highlighted his swift rise and fall in Fall River. He had dazzled voters there with his intelligence and promises to turn the city around.

He was also found not guilty on three counts, including accusations that he forced his chief of staff to give him half of her salary in order to keep her city job.

Correia, who insisted he was innocent and attacked the charges as politically motivated, never took the stand. After the verdict was read, he embraced his family members and fiancé in the courtroom.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington said they are disappointed in the verdict and promised a “vigorous” appeal.

Reddington had argued Correia wasn’t a criminal, but merely an inexperienced businessman who believed that he was free to use investors’ money as he deemed fit while he was producing the smartphone app.

Before Correia became mayor, prosecutors say he lured investors to support his app called “SnoOwl” by falsely claiming that he had previously sold another business for a big profit. Prosecutors say he used nearly two-thirds of the almost $400,000 he took from investors on himself and spent it on things like fancy hotels, casinos, high-end restaurants and expensive gifts for his girlfriend.

Investors who took the stand told jurors they handed over their cash because they believed Correia was bright, trustworthy and headed for great things. One investor said he thought Correia was a “boy wonder” and that Correia assured him he wasn’t going to “take a dime” out of the company so all the money could go to the development of the app.

