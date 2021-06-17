EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday

FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows a signed copy of Emancipation Proclamation. The rare copy of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Lincoln and then-Secretary of State William Seward will be displayed when Illinois lawmakers sign a Juneteenth holiday into law. Illinois became the latest state to make Juneteenth an official state holiday as Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure Wednesday, June 16, 2021, near the signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. (Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum photo via AP, File)

The U.S. government is catching up with Black people who have been commemorating the end of slavery in the United States for generations with a day called “Juneteenth.”

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill Thursday that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday. The Senate approved it unanimously; only 14 House Republicans — many representing states that were part of the slave-holding Confederacy in the 19th century — opposed the measure.

What is this federal holiday, and what is its history? Here's a look:

THE ORIGINS

The celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

Laura Smalley, freed from a plantation near Bellville, Texas, remembered in a 1941 interview that her former master had gone to fight in the Civil War and came home without telling his slaves what had happened.

“Old master didn’t tell, you know, they was free,” Smalley said at the time. “I think now they say they worked them, six months after that. Six months. And turn them loose on the 19th of June. That’s why, you know, we celebrate that day.”

Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston on June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. That was more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia.

