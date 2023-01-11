29º

LIVE

National

FAA computer outage affecting flights throughout the country

At this time, it is unclear when the system will be restored

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: FAA
(Markus Mainka, Boarding1Now)

An unanticipated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer outage is impacting flights nationwide Wednesday morning, NBC News reports.

This comes after the administration’s Notice to Air Missions System “failed,” according to the FAA. Officials described the system as a notice that contains critical information for those working in flight operations.

An individual familiar with the matter told NBC News that all flights across the U.S. have been grounded as a result of the incident.

At this time, it is unclear when the system will be restored.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email