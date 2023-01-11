FAA computer outage affecting flights throughout the country

An unanticipated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer outage is impacting flights nationwide Wednesday morning, NBC News reports.

This comes after the administration’s Notice to Air Missions System “failed,” according to the FAA. Officials described the system as a notice that contains critical information for those working in flight operations.

An individual familiar with the matter told NBC News that all flights across the U.S. have been grounded as a result of the incident.

At this time, it is unclear when the system will be restored.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

