3 dead after fire sweeps through crowded home in Queens, NY, on Easter

This image released by the New York City Fire Department shows damage after a deadly house fire killed several people in the Queens borough of New York, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (New York City Fire Department via AP)

Three people died and a fourth was critically injured early Easter Sunday when a fire tore through an overcrowded home in Queens, that had no evidence of a working smoke detector and had blocked stairs and exits, fire officials said.

Makeshift walls had been erected in the Jamaica Estates home, including through the middle of the kitchen, New York Fire Department Chief John Esposito said at a news conference.

Officials also said extension cords were found throughout the two story home. The cords can overheat, especially when overloaded or improperly used, leading to fires, according to Electrical Safety Foundation International. The fire department is still determining the fire’s origin.

Firefighters arrived in less than four minutes, but the blaze in the early morning hours spread quickly to the upper floors of the house. There were reports of people jumping out of the attic window, Esposito said.

People lived on both floors of the house, as well as its cellar and attic, Esposito said.

“We are not encouraging, we're begging all New Yorkers to have a working smoke alarm in their home, and, you know, if possible a CO2 detector as well," New York City Fire Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said during a Sunday press conference.

About 10 to 15 people reside in the home, including its landlord, second floor resident Adham Ammar told ABC7 Eyewitness News. Ammar was not in the home when the fire happened, he said.

“Part of this, it’s because of the negligence of the landlord,” he said. Attempts by the AP to reach the landlord were unsuccessful.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.