Police: Suspect shot and killed by a security guard after a shooting at a Michigan church

WAYNE, Mich. – A gunman opened fire during a service at a suburban Detroit church on Sunday, wounding one person before he was shot and killed by a security guard, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, a city of about 17,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Detroit, the church’s pastor, Bobby Kelly Jr., told the Detroit News.

Police said one person was shot in the leg.

Kelly said a church member ran the suspect over with his truck, giving the security guard time to shoot him. Police described the suspect as a 31-year-old white male.

The person who was shot in the leg was the security guard, the pastor told the newspaper. No one else was hurt, he said.

About 150 people were attending the service, Kelly said.

Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter III said it was too early to know why the church was attacked. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted that bureau “leadership and support teams” were at the scene and helping with the investigation.

Messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday on voicemail and a Facebook page for the church were not immediately returned.

This story has been updated to correct the capitalization of CrossePointe.