Florida Gov. DeSantis says deportation flights from 'Alligator Alcatraz' have begun
Associated Press
Rana Mourer waves an American flag outside of the migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Saturday, July 12, 2025 in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)
OCHOPEE, Fla. – Deportation flights carrying detainees from the immigration detention center known as ” Alligator Alcatraz ″ to other countries began in the past few days, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.
The flights operated by the Department of Homeland Security have removed more about 100 detainees from the immigration detention center in the remote Everglades, said DeSantis, who expects that number to increase soon.