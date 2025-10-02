Fundraiser for family of Michigan church gunman raises more than $275,000

A woman wearing an American Red Cross shirt is seen during a service for the Sunday morning shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Mich., Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

LANSING, Mich. – An online fundraiser for family members of the man who opened fire in a Michigan church and set it ablaze has raised over $275,000 as of Thursday in what the organizer described as a “whirlwind of love and forgiveness.”

On Sunday, Thomas “Jake” Sanford, 40, drove his pickup truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township, near Flint, shot at the congregation and set the building on fire.

Recommended Videos

The attack killed four people, injured eight others and left the church destroyed. Police killed Sanford at the scene.

Dave Butler, a Utah resident and lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, watched news coverage of the attack for hours. The following day, he considered that Sanford's family were also victims of the attack.

“We understand that there is a family that needs to be taken care of,” he said.

Butler set up the fundraiser on the platform GiveSendGo on Tuesday morning. He leveraged media connections from his participation in podcasts about the Latter-day Saints faith to help promote the fundraiser.

Donations poured in and the effort quickly drew attention, too, highlighting many people being far more familiar with efforts to raise money online for victims of mass shootings in the U.S.

Authorities have not discussed Sanford's motive for the attack this week, though they have described it as an “act of targeted violence” by Sanford alone. Longtime friends have said he expressed hatred toward the faith known widely as the Mormon church after living in Utah, where he dated but later broke up with a woman who was a member of the faith.

Butler's original goal was to raise $10,000 to offer the family something to get them through the next few months.

He said many members of the faith have articulated that contributing to the fund feels like the right way to respond to the tragedy.

“I feel like I’m responding to an attack against us in the right way. Not to get revenge, not to get justice, not to blame the wrong people,” Butler said.

Over 7,000 people contributed to the fundraiser for the Sanford family in the 48 hours since it was posted, raising more money than any of the verified online fundraisers for the church goers who were killed or injured in the attack. Many left messages saying that they are members of the wider church.

“Another Latter-Day Saint here, praying for this family to feel loved and supported during these challenging times,” wrote a donor who did not list a name.

An attorney for the Sanford family did not return a message left by The Associated Press on Thursday. In a previous written statement release by their attorney, family members said, “No words can adequately convey our sorrow for the victims and their families.”

Butler pointed to several tenants of his faith that have likely inspired contributors, including the Christian ideal of forgiveness and turning “the other cheek.”

“The Epistle of James says to care for the widows and the orphans,” Butler said. “Jesus says, ‘Blessed are those that mourn. They shall be comforted.’"

Lisa Louis, who was in the chapel when her father, Craig Hayden, was fatally shot, said she instantly forgave the gunman “with my heart” after looking into his eyes.

Butler said he is in contact with the Sanford family and believes the messages left by many donors online were meaningful to them.

“The event is awful. There’s no way around it,” Butler said. “I hope that healing can come soon and that this can be part of the experience of healing.”