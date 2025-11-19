Skip to main content
New York's mayor-elect Mamdani says city's police commissioner will continue in post

Associated Press

FILE - NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch steps off the stage after speaking during her swearing in ceremony at police headquarters in New York, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announces the appointment of Dean Fuleih as first deputy mayor, and Elle Bisgaard-Church as chief of staff, in New York, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced Wednesday that the city's current police commissioner will remain in the post.

Mamdani said Jessica Tisch has rooted out corruption in the upper echelons of the department and "led a department-wide focus on accountability and transparency, while delivering historic reductions in violent crime.”

Tisch has led the nation's largest police department since November 2024.

Her decision to stay on is likely to provide some level of comfort to city business leaders and others who worried that Mamdani’s past harsh rhetoric about the department during the height of Black Lives Matter protests would translate into radical changes at the NYPD.

