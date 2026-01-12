Ex-husband due in court on charges he murdered his former wife and her Ohio dentist husband

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The ex-husband of an Ohio woman charged this weekend with the murders of her and her husband is due in court Monday in Illinois.

Michael David McKee, 39, a doctor from Chicago, has been charged with premeditated aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of 39-year-old Monique Tepe, whom he divorced in 2017, and dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe, 37, in their Columbus home on Dec. 30.

McKee was to appear in court in Winnebago County, Illinois, where he has been jailed since his arrest on Saturday. The extradition proceeding could result in him being returned to Ohio to face trial in the capital city where the killings took place. No attorney was listed for McKee in Illinois or Ohio.

His arrest caps off nearly two weeks of speculation surrounding the mysterious killings that attracted national attention. No obvious signs of forced entry were found at the Tepes' home. Police also said no weapon was found there, and murder-suicide was not suspected. Further, nothing was stolen, and the couple's two young children and their dog were left unharmed in the home.

In a statement, their family said the arrest was “an important step toward justice” and that they trusted the justice system to hold the person accountable.

“Monique and Spencer remain at the center of our hearts, and we carry forward their love as we surround and protect the two children they leave behind," it said. "We will continue to honor their lives and the light they brought into this world.”

Dispatchers first received calls of concern when Spencer Tepe didn’t show up on Dec. 30 at the dental practice where he worked in Athens, a college town about 75 miles (120.70 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. His manager told police his tardiness was “out of character.” It was when Columbus police conducted a wellness check at the home later that day that they discovered the couple's bullet-stricken bodies on the second floor.

Official reports from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office won’t be completed for several weeks, but a spokesperson said last week that they died in an “apparent homicide by gunshot wounds.”

Police had released security footage on Tuesday of a person of interest dressed in a dark hoodie and light colored pants walking in an alley near the couple’s home between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. — the window of time in which investigators believed the two were attacked. The release generated dozens of tips and took the manhunt across multiple state lines to McKee's apartment.

McKee and Monique Tepe, then-Monique Sabaturski, married in 2015, according to Franklin County court records. They filed for divorce two years later.

According to the Tepes' obituaries, Monique married Spencer Tepe in 2020. Family members described the couple as “extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy and deep connection to others.”

Spencer Tepe was a graduate of the Ohio State University. He was a member of the American Dental Association and had been involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. Monique Tepe was described as a “loving, patient, and joyful mother,” an avid baker, and a “thoughtful planner.”

AP reporter Mark Scolforo contributed to this report from Harrisburg, Pa.