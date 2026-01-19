Skip to main content
Clear icon
36º
Join Insider
Trending
Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Tuesday, Jan. 20
Weather Authority Alert Day issued due to frigid wind chills
How MLK’s visits to Danville shaped the local civil rights movement
The Current

National

Parts of the U.S. could see northern lights Monday

Becky Bohrer

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - The northern lights glow behind trees covered in hoarfrost over Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
Northern lights illuminate the cloud cover over Rushmere St. Andrew, Ipswich, England, Monday Jan. 19, 2026. (Joe Pickover/PA via AP)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - The northern lights glow behind trees covered in hoarfrost over Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska – The aurora could be visible across Canada and much of the northern tier of U.S. states — and possibly further south — Monday night following a major disturbance in the Earth's magnetic field, a forecast shows.

The forecast, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, comes amid intense geomagnetic and solar radiation storms, said Shawn Dahl, service coordinator at the center.

Recommended Videos

Geomagnetic storms that can lead to vivid northern lights also can interfere with satellite operations, GPS communications and other infrastructure, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dahl said the current storm isn't expected to become much weaker until sometime Tuesday.

In November, solar storms brought vibrant auroras to parts of Europe including Hungary and the United Kingdom, and as far south in the United States as Kansas, Colorado and Texas.

Solar radiation storms can affect objects in space and certain types of communications systems, but Dahl said astronauts at the international space station currently are not at risk. The intensity of this storm has not been seen in more than two decades, he said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos