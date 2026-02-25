Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
54º
Join Insider
Trending
Virginia’s first Black governor, now 95, shares advice for Abigail Spanberger as she makes history, Pt. 1
Virginians oppose mid-decade redistricting by 8 points, Spanberger holds positive approval, Roanoke College Poll shows
Takeaways from Trump's address: Sales mode on economy, heavy on patriotism, dark turn on Democrats
Roanoke City schools: proposed cuts could end activity buses, trim Plato, eliminate 150+ roles
Roanoke Police block off part of Williamson Road near Walgreens due to reported gas leak
10 News political analyst Ed Lynch breaks down key takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union
The Current

National

FBI serves search warrants at Los Angeles school district headquarters and superintendent’s home

Eric Tucker And Christopher Weber

Associated Press

1 / 5
Photos of board members decorate the walls inside LAUSD headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
outside the home of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in San Pedro, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)
Media stages outside LAUSD headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
FILE - Los Angeles District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, at podium, holds a news conference as SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, right, listen, in Los Angeles City Hall, Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
The exterior of LAUSD headquarters is shown Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Photos of board members decorate the walls inside LAUSD headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES – The FBI was serving search warrants Wednesday at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s headquarters and the superintendent’s home.

Federal officials in Los Angeles served the warrants as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the probe. The nature of the investigation and what allegations were being examined was not immediately clear.

Recommended Videos

Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, confirmed that court-authorized searches were underway Wednesday.

The district and the superintendent’s office did not immediately respond to emails and a voicemail requesting comment.

TV news footage showed agents in FBI shirts and jackets outside Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's modest home in the San Pedro neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of downtown LA. There was no visible sign of agents outside the district headquarters as of mid-morning.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s office said it had no information about the search and noted the district operates independently of city government.

The sprawling Los Angeles Unified School District is the nation's second largest, with more than 500,000 students and covering more than two dozen cities.

Carvalho has been its superintendent since February 2022. Before coming to Los Angeles, Carvalho oversaw Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Florida’s largest school district, from 2008 to 2021, when he was credited with improving graduation rates and academic performance.

__

Tucker reported from Washington.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.