6 officers who took down Dayton mass shooter to receive Medal of Valor

The six police officers who took down a mass shooter before he entered a Dayton bar last month are set to be awarded with the Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump on Monday according to WLWT.

Trump is set to present the Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations to the six officers at the White House, one of the officers, Jeremy Campbell, told WLWT.

The six officers were able to take down the gunman Aug. 4 within 30 seconds of the first shot. The shooting left nine people dead and dozens of others injured.

"I'm amazed at the quick response of Dayton police that literally saved hundreds of lives," Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. said.

In addition to Campbell, the officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Sgt. William C. Knight; Officer Brian Rolfes; Officer Vincent Carter; Officer Ryan Nabel; and Officer David Denlinger.

The officers have been praised by the Dayton community and city leaders for their heroic actions.