911 operator found guilty, sentenced for hanging up on callers

HOUSTON - A jury found a former Emergency Center 911 operator in Houston guilty of hanging up on people calling for emergency services, according to KPRC.

Crenshanda Williams, 44, worked as a 911 operator for a year and a half, ending in 2016.

The NBC Houston affiliate reports that she ended up on her supervisors’ radar due to an "abnormally large number of 'short calls'" identified. Short calls were defined as incoming calls with a duration of less than 20 seconds.

When questioned about the short calls, the district attorney's office said in a news release that Williams told investigators she often hung up because she did not want to talk to anyone at those times.

Williams’ three-day trial ended Wednesday with jurors finding her guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls, a misdemeanor offense.

A judge sentenced her to 18 months’ probation and 10 days in jail as a condition.