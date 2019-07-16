Amber Alert issued for 4-month-old reportedly abducted from daycare by mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - North Carolina authorities have issued an Amber Alert after they say a 4-month-old was abducted from a daycare center Monday afternoon, according to WCNC.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office told the NBC affiliate that Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from the daycare by her 22-year-old mother, Juanita Renee Askew, who is reportedly the non-custodial parent of Lonnisha. Authorities say she should be considered dangerous and that she has violent tendencies.

According to authorities, the baby was put in a foster home by Social Services. Deputies say Askew went to the daycare and took Lonnisha before leaving, but she is not allowed to have unsupervised visits with the child.

Askew was reportedly last seen in a dark green or gray two-door sedan with a 30-day tag. She is described as 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.

Police tell WCNC that Lonnisha was last seen wearing a pink onesie with circle patterns. She is described as having a surgical scar on her abdomen with a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head. Authorities say she requires special foods due to a birth defect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff's Ofice at 910-862-6960.

